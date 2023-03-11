We’ll know who is challenging for the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 39 next week

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with a Fatal 5-Way match to determine who would challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 39 on Sat., April 1 or Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Except it didn’t actually determine that.

Instead, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus scored a pinfall of Xavier Woods and LA Knight at the exact same time, leading the two buddies to bicker back-and-forth about who the rightful winner was. The referees also argued about it, and eventually it went to Adam Pearce to make a decision.

GUNTHER complained about wanting a singular challenger, and Pearce decided he agreed with that. So they set up a singles match for next week: McIntyre vs. Sheamus, the winner gets GUNTHER at the biggest show of the year.

This is a good way to go, considering it means having to win multiple matches to become top contender instead of just one. But we’ll see if this sticks.

