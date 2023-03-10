Rey Mysterio to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE waited until the last few weeks to start announcing inductees into its Hall of Fame this year but they finally got started during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown by announcing a lucha legend.

That’s right, the one and only Rey Mysterio, even though he’s still active and is reportedly set for a match at WrestleMania 39, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Mysterio debuted in professional wrestling in 1989 and worked AAA before a run in ECW led him to a run as a top cruiserweight in WCW. He finally made his way to WWE in 2002 and he hasn’t looked back since, putting together an unbelievably successful career that includes damn near every accolade the company could award a wrestler, from world champion to Royal Rumble winner and beyond.

Now, he can add Hall of Famer to that list.

This year’s ceremony will be held following SmackDown on Mar. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.