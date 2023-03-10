Alexa Bliss hasn’t been seen on WWE television since a stare-off with Uncle Howdy on the Jan. 9 Raw.

A month later, a report came out claiming she was taking a break for undisclosed, but non-injury, reasons. Bliss quickly disputed that, tweeting:

“Don’t believe things you read. Unless it comes directly from me...it’s not real lol”.

Almost exactly one month after that exchange, here we are again. We still haven’t seen any sign of Alexa on television, and this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Bliss is “on hiatus for a while.” Hours after the issue went live, she tweeted this:

Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me. — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 10, 2023

It’s impossible to know what’s going on here, as both the reports and Bliss’ refutations are equally cryptic. There’s nothing more to Dave Meltzer’s item in the WON than what we quote above. Alexa is probably referring to WWE when she uses “they”, but could be referring to reporters reporting on her status without checking with her.

If “they” is WWE, then it would seem all is not well between the company and its five-time Women’s champ.

Guess we’ll just have “to be patient & see how things play out …”