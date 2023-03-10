John Cena & Cody Rhodes’ bond extends beyond WWE

John Cena shared a moment with Cody Rhodes on Raw this past Monday (Mar. 6). After he was finished verbally eviscerating Austin Theory, the 16-time WWE World champ introduced the 2023 Royal Rumble winner. The two shared a hug and some unheard words (Undertaker/Bray Wyatt-style) before Cena lifted Rhodes’ arm in the air, signaling the passing of the WWE uber-babyface torch to the American Nightmare.

That scene was borne out of a longtime bond between the two, as evidenced by this frequently shared clip from WWE’s 2010 The John Cena Experience DVD of Cena riffing off of Cody’s old “Smoke and Mirrors” theme song:

That bond extends past when WWE cameras are rolling, too. Later in the week, Cena dropped by Nightmare Factory, the Atlanta area wrestling school Cody runs with another name that’s been in the wrestling news this week, AEW’s QT Marshall. The Face That Used To Run The Place cut a motivational promo for and posed for a picture with their current class, which we learned about via this tweet from the school:

The graces camp 9 as THE guest speaker!!!!!!! Thank you @JohnCena for coming to The Nightmare Factory @CodyRhodes @QTMarshall /// nobody better to fire them up for their showcase on 3/23 #respect #dothework THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/8vKdeVO3u4 — Nightmare Factory Training LLC (@NF_Training) March 10, 2023

Cena’s squeezing this visit into a schedule that includes filming his new movie Grand Death Lotto with director Paul Feig and co-stars Simu Liu & Awkwafina (he wrapped on Ricky Stanicky last weekend). Hustle, loyalty and respect are more than just catchphrases.