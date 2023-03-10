SmackDown airs tonight (Mar. 10) with a live show from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is the third SmackDown episode during the six week build towards WrestleMania 39, which takes place on the weekend of Apr.1 and Apr. 2.

The only man who can beat GUNTHER is obvious

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER demanded that WWE find him a challenger for WrestleMania, so there will be a Fatal 5-Way match tonight to determine who it is.

The five men competing in tonight’s match are Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, and Karrion Kross. Looking at this list, it’s obvious that there’s only one man who has what it takes to dethrone the Ring General in Hollywood.

It’s not Xavier Woods. He’s just an injury replacement for Kofi Kingston.

It’s not Karrion Kross. This guy is nothing more than a fancy entrance who hasn’t won an important match in months.

It’s not Drew McIntyre. He’s a backstabbing bastard who is trying to take his best friends’ spot at WrestleMania.

It’s not Sheamus. This hypocrite had the gall to call out Drew for being a backstabbing bastard when Sheamus is the guy who actually turned his back on Drew two years ago. Oh, and GUNTHER has already chopped his chest to pieces multiple times.

There’s only one man left, so let me talk to ya.

You can’t have an LA WrestleMania without LA Knight. Did you hear the live audience pop for the megastar during his entrance last week?

Everyone knows that if you’re talking about who can beat GUNTHER at WrestleMania, then you’ve got to be talking about LA Knight.

YEAH

The rest of the title scene

Jey Uso finally picked a side on Raw, choosing to beat the shit out of Sami Zayn and remain loyal to The Bloodline. Now we need to hear what Zayn has to say about it, and if he plans to go after The Usos’ WWE tag team titles at WrestleMania. If Kevin Owens continues refusing to team up with him, maybe Sami can convince his old pal Johnny Knoxville to come back to WWE for one more WrestleMania match.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has a date with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. The Queen wasn’t around last week, so I bet she’s in action for a tune-up match tonight.

Ronda Rousey’s status for WrestleMania is suddenly in doubt now that she is injured. It looks like her tag team partner Shayna Baszler will have to do the heavy lifting over the next few weeks if the idea is for them to challenge Becky Lynch and Lita for the WWE women’s tag team titles in Hollywood.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn’t advertised for the show tonight, but he did imply last week that he would be here for the resolution of the Jey Uso situation, possibly blaming Jimmy for a bad outcome. Now that Jey is back in the fold and Jimmy is in the clear, does that mean the Tribal Chief is staying home?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Braun Strowman and Ricochet team up tonight for a tag team match against the Viking Raiders. Is there anything these four men can do to avoid being dumped into this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

- For some reason, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy have picked a fight with Bobby Lashley. Howdy received a spinebuster for his troubles last week. Will Uncle smarten up and start targeting Lashley with his vast arsenal of magic tricks, such as spontaneous combustion? I hear that’s the best way to escape the Hurt Lock.

- Madcap Moss and Emma are probably turning heel after Madcap’s recent losses against GUNTHER and Imperium.

- Lacey Evans has disappeared from WWE television on the road to WrestleMania.

- Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is listed for this event on WWE’s web site, for what it’s worth. It’s not clear what she has on her plate tonight. Perhaps it’s just a dark match.

- Dominik Mysterio cheated his way to a win over Santos Escobar last week, tore up his dad’s mask afterwards, and then attacked Rey once again. Someone really needs to punch this little shithead in the face, or kick him in the dick.

- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are running out of time to find something to do at WrestleMania. Maybe they should team up and go after tag team gold.

- Is WWE going to update us on Kofi Kingston’s injury situation and his potential availability for WrestleMania?

