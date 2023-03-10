WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 10, 2023) with a live show emanating from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 39 two night extravaganza scheduled for Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2 in Inglewood, California.

Advertised for tonight: There will be a Fatal 5-Way match to determine Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER’s opponent at WrestleMania. The five men competing in this match are LA Knight, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, and Karrion Kross.

Elsewhere on the card, Braun Strowman and Ricochet team up to take on the Viking Raiders, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 10