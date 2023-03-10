WrestleMania Bubble Watch: Could Ronda Rousey be left off the card?

Bracketology isn’t just for college basketball this time of the year, folks. At least not anymore. I’ll be mapping out the road to WrestleMania 39 with you all the way into greater Los Angeles on April 1-2.

We are just three short weeks away from the Show of Shows and space on the card is running out. Not only are the spots filling up fast, but that also means I have less of them available this week.

Several matches were made official this week, including a huge six-woman tag team match. Trish Status is going to team with the Women’s Tag Team Champions of Becky Lynch and Lita to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO Sky.

This is great news for two thirds of Damage CTRL because they fell to the bubble last week after dropping their titles to Lynch and Lita, but now Dakota and IYO have officially been invited to the dance.

Booking the Women’s Tag Team Champions into a non-title match however, could have major implications on the card - including how many matches there are and major star potentially being left off the show.

Let’s assess.

Here’s what’s been announced so far:

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship

Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the United States Championship

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

The Miz will host WrestleMania 39

Here’s what we (pretty much) know is going to happen, but hasn’t officially been announced yet:

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

GUNTHER will defend his Intercontinental Championship vs. TBD

Edge vs. Finn Balor

The Usos defending their Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

If everything plays out the way that many of us expect it to, then WrestleMania is on track to have a total of 12 matches this year.

Admittedly, that seems kind of light for a two night extravaganza. Heck, Tony Khan booked 12 matches on the main card for AEW Double or Nothing last year. There were 13 total if you want to count Hookhausen’s triumphant victory over Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling in the lone Buy-in match for the PPV.

Reports have suggested that Triple H is looking at putting together a smaller card this year, and having only six matches each night would give plenty of time for every contest to breathe — and potentially get everyone out the door by 8pm Pacific Time.

There’s still room to add another match or two, and I believe The Game may ultimately do that. For right now though, I’m sticking with 12 matches. Which lands a surprising name on the bubble this week.

Could Ronda Rousey miss out on WrestleMania?

Up until now Ronda Rousey was a lock for this year’s WrestleMania card, but all of a sudden some doubt has crept in as to whether or not the Baddest Woman on the Planet will be there.

Rousey’s ‘Mania plans may have evolved more than anyone else’s in the entire company. Originally it was expected that Ronda would finally have her one-on-one match with Becky Lynch. This is a match many expected for her to have last year after she made her return to WWE and won the Royal Rumble.

It would have made all the sense in the world for Rousey to return from her three year hiatus and immediately want retribution for her first and only pinfall loss in the main event at WrestleMania 35.

Instead, Rousey was paired up with her other opponent from that night, Charlotte Flair. She lost, but did go on to beat the Queen and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship a month later at WrestleMania Backlash.

As time marched on, interest in what was once a highly anticipated match-up appeared to wane amongst the fans and company alike. Becky Lynch evolved from the bad ass anti-hero\fan favorite to Big Time Becks — a once great Champion turned self-doubting narcissist who would sell her soul to keep her title and spot atop the WWE mountain.

Lynch utilized her role to help Bianca Belair ascend to the spot she once held as Raw’s top babyface in the Women’s Division. While Big Time Becks and the E-S-T were putting on multiple match of the year candidates, Ronda Rousey was struggling to find her way as SmackDown’s top babyface.

Rousey is simply just someone that the fans love to hate. She’s a natural heel and when she’s in her comfort zone she’s one of the best in the company. Looking back on it, it’s very difficult to see the logic and vision for the decisions that were made when both Rousey and Becky Lynch returned to the company. The creative team had both women swimming upstream.

Lynch made the absolute most out of her heel run with the best character and in-ring work of her career thus far, but it still felt very forced. She’s the antithesis of Ronda Rousey. Fans just wanted to be able to love this woman. Lynch would often have to attack the audience in order to get them to boo her.

Thankfully Triple H took notice of this when he took over as the Chief Content Officer and flipped both women back into their natural roles his first week on the job.

The Man vs. The Baddest Woman of the Planet seemed like it would be full steam ahead for WrestleMania coming out of SummerSlam, except Lynch separated her shoulder and would miss several months of action. Her planned feud with Damage CTRL was pushed off until the winter and then the creative direction for Rousey was thrown for a loop when she decided she no longer wanted to be a singles competitor.

Rousey was reportedly set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania against the winner of the Royal Rumble, which turned out to be Rhea Ripley. Instead, she wanted to turn her focus to the Women’s Tag Team Division alongside Shayna Baszler and abruptly dropped her Title to Charlotte Flair this past December.

Ever since, Rousey and Baszler have been earmarked for a Women’s Tag Team Title opportunity in Los Angeles but there are now two big roadblocks in the way of that happening. First and foremost, the health of Ronda Rousey.

Last Friday Ronda was scheduled to take on Tegan Nox on SmackDown, but “injured” her arm in a backstage brawl prior to the bout. Shayna Baszler took her place in the match and Rousey would show up at ringside with her left arm in a sling. The angle was apparently filmed because the former Women’s Champ really did re-aggravate a prior injury in training.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is some concern that the hairline arm fracture Rousey is dealing with could mean she’s less than 100% come WrestleMania, but as of right now, she and Shayna Baszler are still penciled in for their Tag Team Title shot.

Roadblock number two - the Women’s Tag Team Champions have already been booked for WrestleMania.

After only ever competing in one WrestleMania match throughout her entire Hall of Fame career, could Lita be on track to compete in two ‘Mania matches in one weekend?

It’s either Becky Lynch and Lita pull double duty or they have to drop the titles to another team within the next few weeks.

I have a few issues if they go that route. If Becky and Lita were not going to roll into WrestleMania as the Tag Team Women’s Champions, then why book them to win the titles in the first place? Conventional wisdom dictates that Damage CTRL will cost Team Bextreme the gold to help add some fuel to the fire for their six-woman tag team match, but if the plan was to separate the belts from the story surrounding these women, why not have Dakota and IYO lose to a different team?

Triple H could have booked Bex, Lita, Trish or a combination of the three to cost Damage CTRL the titles and it would have had the exact same effect, without playing as much of a game of hot potato.

WWE could potentially be set to book four different teams to hold the Women’s Tag Team Championships within a little over a months time. I say four, because Ronda and Shayna are very likely to win at WrestleMania if they get the opportunity. Not exactly the better booking that Sasha Banks and Naomi had in mind when they laid the titles down last May.

Then there’s this other problem. What team is going to dethrone Becky Lynch and Lita?

We may have a Cinderella(s) situation on our hands.

It’s amazing how a type of person that is almost universally loathed in real life can be lauded in WWE. Chelsea Green’s new “Karen” persona is an absolute smash hit.

Since returning to the company at Royal Rumble, Chelsea has been obnoxious, entitled, often angry and a massive thorn in the side of WWE official Adam Pearce. As strange as it sounds, it’s been a joy to watch.

Moreover, her newfound friendship with Carmella has serious potential to get both women over in short order. And it no time at all they find themselves on the WrestleMania bubble, because frankly, they may have the clearest path to securing a Women’s Tag Team Championship opportunity.

I could very easily see a scenario where Green and Carmella ambush Adam Pearce demanding a shot at the Champs because they feel as though they’ve earned one, despite not winning many matches recently. An annoyed Pearce could then grant their wish as a way to get them out of his office as quickly as possible.

Then everything plays out as you would expect. Team Bextreme controls much of the match until Damage CTRL emerges to cause a distraction, allowing Chelsea or Carmella to steal a quick win and the titles.

As much as I feel like dropping the belts this quickly would diminish the feel good moment that was Becky Lynch winning the gold with her idol, putting the titles on a team like Chelsea and Carmella would create more opportunities for other women to get on the WrestleMania card.

The possibility of a multi-woman Tag Title match should be back on the table in this scenario, especially if Ronda Rousey is less than 100%. You could protect her by keeping her on the ring apron for a majority of the match, while Chelsea and Carmella attempt to retain their titles against upstart teams like Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Tegan Nox & Candice LaRae and Nikki Cross.

Time is quickly running out however, to get a match like that set up. The creative team needs to kick things into high gear tonight on SmackDown and start laying some groundwork if that’s the direction they are headed.

For now though, I’m leaving all 10 of these women off the card until I see more storyline advancement.

Johnny Gargano is officially off the WrestleMania card, but for a good reason.

There will be no Johnny Wrestling during WrestleMania weekend this year. We’re getting Johnny TakeOver instead!

Last week I had Gargano on the bubble as it looked as though Triple H had started building toward a feud between him and fellow NXT alum Damian Priest. Turns out that there were other plans in the works for the Cleveland native and it’s a move that just makes a ton of sense.

Grayson Waller has become one of the breakout stars in NXT over the last several months, dating all the way back to late 2021 when he attacked Johnny Gargano during his farewell address to the NXT faithful.

In recent weeks, Waller has become increasingly frustrated with the leadership of Shawn Michaels and challenged the Hall of Famer to match this past Tuesday on the Roadblock edition of NXT.

For a brief moment the old Heartbreak Kid emerged and just for a second he sold the audience that he might be ready to tune up the band one more time, but ultimately he made it clear that Waller’s not the first to try and pull him out of retirement and he won’t be last.

Turns out that Michaels had something else up his sleeve and introduced Waller’s opponent for NXT Stand & Deliver, Johnny Gargano.

This is the perfect spot for Johnny during WrestleMania weekend. Rather than trying to cobble something else together for him last minute, Gargano will now have a chance to get revenge on Waller for stealing his moment all those months ago.

Grayson Waller is ready for the main roster and this should be his swansong in NXT. It’s fitting that he has a chance to go out working with the same man that helped kick start his momentum over a year ago.

Who will challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship?

Tonight’s No. 1 Contenders Match for the Intercontinental Championship is the equivalent of a play-in game in college basketball. The winner will punch their ticket to WrestleMania, while the losers will very likely be left off the card. Unless there are two winners, somehow.

While L.A. Knight, Karrion Kross, and Xavier Woods (filling in for the injured Kofi Kingston) are making one final push to make it to the dance, the focus for SmackDown is on friends turned enemies, turned friends again, turned enemies again (?) Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

The Scottish Warrior is the odds on favorite to make it to ‘Mania and challenge the Ring General, but I’m still holding out hope that Sheamus is involved as well. He’s earned his spot on the card after the run he’s been on the last several months.

Give me a situation where McIntyre and Sheamus both connect on the Claymore and Brogue kick and then pin different opponents at the same time. Not only would that be an incredible finish, but it would almost certainly mean a triple threat is in the works for WrestleMania.

The more likely scenario sees McIntyre earn his opportunity tonight with Sheamus potentially finding his way into the match in the coming weeks. For now, the Celtic Warrior finds himself on the outside looking in.

Potential Night One Card:

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Potential Night Two Card:

Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the United States Championship

Edge vs. Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

On the bubble:

Sheamus, L.A. Knight, Karrion Kross, Xavier Woods, Braun Strowman, Ricochet

Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriquez, Carmella, Chelsea Green, Candice LaRae, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Tegan Nox

Not looking likely to make the cut:

Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Chad Gable, Otis, Santos Escobar, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Rick Boogs, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Viking Raiders, Maximum Male Models, Hit Row, Madcap Moss, Shinsuke Nakamura

Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Piper Niven, Emma, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Zelina Vega

Out due to injury (Kayfabe or otherwise):

Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, Bobby Roode, Tommaso Ciampa, Kofi Kingston

