The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 28) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the go home for next Tuesday’s Roadblock special episode had 555,000 viewers which is down 6% from Feb. 21, and the smallest audience the show has posted since Dec. 6, 2022. The .13 rating among 18-49 year olds was a 7% drop from last week, but NXT did a worse number in that demo just earlier in February.

NXT also dropped a few spots in the cable original rankings, finishing in 21st place after coming in 16th and 17th the previous two weeks. There wasn’t much out of the ordinary about the night’s other offerings; the NBA on TNT topped the cable chart with a .39 rating for the early game between the L.A. Lakers & Memphis Grizzlies. Broadcast shows are back to running new episodes after mostly airing reruns on either side of New Year’s, but last night’s numbers are most likely the result of a show promoted with a lot of matches & segments, but not much that begged to be seen immediately.

Next Tuesday should bounce back for a Roadblock show featuring a Women’s title bout, a Street Fight, a grudge match, and Shawn Michaels.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.