Sonya Deville arrested on firearm charge

Earlier this afternoon (Mar. 1), Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that WWE’s Sonya Deville was arrested in New Jersey recently for having a firearm in her vehicle.

A subsequent report from TMZ said court documents show Deville — whose real name is Daria Berenato — was arrested on Feb. 19 in Atlantic City and charged with one count of unlawful weapon possession — handgun without permit. TMZ heard that a valet discovered the weapon in the glove compartment of Sonya’s car and called the police.

Both sites say the weapon was licensed in Florida, but not in New Jersey. They also agree that Deville began carrying the weapon after she was the target of a well-documented home invasion/kidnapping plot in 2020 that came terrifying close to achieving its goal. Sapp added that the 29 year old WWE Superstar is “in the process” of having the case against her dismissed.

TMZ reached out to Deville and WWE for comment, but hadn’t received a response as of this writing. Fightful’s WWE sources tell them there’s no heat on Sonya for the arrest, as the company understands very well why a stalking survivor would carry a weapon to protect herself and her loved ones.