Solo Sikoa smiled... because he got married!

One of the many heartbreaking things about the saga of The Bloodline is this: without Sami Zayn in the group, there’s no one who can get the stoic Samoans to laugh.

We could also count on Sami’s nonsense forcing Roman Reigns, The Usos & Solo Sikoa to break — even the all-business youngest member of the group. But with Zayn ousted, we haven’t seen a lot of smiles around the Tribal Chief’s table.

Luckily, Rikishi’s boys aren’t living the gimmick 24/7. We know because Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) shared that he recently got married, and just look at that smile! The Instagram post also includes pictures of Solo’s big brothers Jimmy & Jey and sister-in-law Trinity (aka Naomi) having fun celebrating the happy occasion.

Based on Sikoa’s social media, he & his bride have been together for several years, and have started a family together.

We’re gonna stop now before we make any “joining The Bloodline” jokes, and we’re totally serious when we wish the happy couple a lifetime of smiles.