We’re looking forward to John Cena: Pro Wrestler’s return to WWE next Monday, presumably to set-up his rumored WrestleMania 39 match with Austin Theory. But we’re also still dealing with the wide array of reactions we had to the last batch of John Cena: Movie Star images that came our way.

So if you’re still processing the one-two punch of Jake Toretto’s bazooka car and the naughty schoolgirl get-up Cena was spotted wearing on the set of Ricky Stanicky... you might want to brace yourself for the Roku Channel’s Die Hart 2: Die Harter trailer.

He doesn’t show up until the end of the trailer, but Cena’s reclusive badass with shoulder length blonde hair is right there on the thumbnail, along with leading man Kevin Hart and co-stars Nathalie Emmanuel and Ben Schwartz. When Hart (playing a fictionalized version of himself who’s trying to establish himself as an action star and gets sucked into some real action... kind of a Tropic Thunder situation) needs help finding out who’s trying to kill him, he turns to Cena’s character, who Variety says is “a Hollywood stuntman who goes by the moniker ‘Mr. 206’”.

Didn’t watch season one of Die Hart — because, among other things, I didn’t know it existed — so I can’t vouch for its quality. This does look like the kind of cameo role where Cena can get his weird on and have a lot of fun, though.

Who’s gonna tune in to see if Mr. 206 can help Hart get to the bottom of whatever’s going on while no selling a pair of scalded balls?