Following a confrontation that stemmed from the latest NXT parking lot attack (I know Shawn Michaels is busy with Grayson Waller, but maybe hire some better security? The William Regal era parking lot is starting to look safe by comparison), Tiffany Stratton took on Katana Chance on the Feb. 28 episode of WWE’s developmental show.

Stratton was victorious, which she said proves she’s the best woman in NXT. But unlike us, she’s never satisfied. So whoever comes out of Roadblock’s Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura Women’s title match is going to find a rich girl waiting.

Could that be a match for Stand & Deliver? Stratton only recently returned from injury, but her heel character was well established before she missed a chunk of time last year. Assuming Perez retains next Tuesday, the biggest match NXT could make would be against her former friend Cora Jade. But Jade hasn’t been around lately herself, and they may want to save that clash for a less loaded show.

Let us know what you think about if Stratton will get a shot and when, who’s attacking people in the parking lot this time, and the rest of these highlights & fallout videos from last night’s show:

