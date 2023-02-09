WWE hires indie commentator and gives him a new name

According to Fightful Select, WWE has hired indie commentator Blake Chadwick to join Byron Saxton on the commentary team for NXT Level Up. Chadwick is expected to go by the name Blake Howard in WWE, as indicated by changes on his social media.

Chadwick has previously worked with promotions like Coastal Championship Wrestling, Only Stars Pro Wrestling, West Coast Wrestling Connection, and Combat Fights Unlimited, to name a few.

Blake already taped his debut appearance for NXT Level Up earlier this week, and the episode will air tomorrow in its usual Friday night time slot at 10 pm ET on Peacock / WWE Network. If his debut isn’t enough to convince you to check out this episode, then you should also know that Axiom, Scrypts, Lash Legend, and Tank Ledger will be in action.

How do you think the WWE name generator did with Blake Howard? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.