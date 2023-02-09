Jerry Lawler is out of ICU and returning home

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has been recovering in the hospital this week after undergoing surgery following a massive stroke on Monday.

His social media accounts provided another promising update on his status earlier today:

Jerry is out of ICU & will return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech & cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery & Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon. -Lauryn #LongLiveTheKing pic.twitter.com/6yOUnOLGkI — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 9, 2023

Dutch Mantell also posted an update on social media, reiterating that The King will remain in Florida until he is able to fly:

UPDATE ON JERRY LAWLER: Just talked to Kevin Lawler who said that Jerry is being released from the hospital tomorrow. It was believed he’d be in through this weekend so Jerry is doing well. He will remain in FL until he’s cleared to fly. @WSI_YouTube @apter1wrestling pic.twitter.com/oUGZWk7Zvz — . (@DirtyDMantell) February 9, 2023

