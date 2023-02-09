Bayley knows who she wants to fight at WrestleMania

It’s not easy for women to get pay-per-view matches in WWE when there is no championship on the line. As a result, many fans are wondering what creative plans WWE will come up with for stars like Becky Lynch and Bayley, who should definitely have a spot at WrestleMania 39 but are not currently in the title mix.

Bringing in part-timers like Trish Stratus and Lita could be one way to solve that problem. However, there is at least one other obvious opponent on the table for Bayley. I’m talking about her longtime enemy Michael Cole, of course.

While appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Bayley said she eventually wants to fight Cole at WrestleMania and end his undefeated streak at one win:

“I would love to have a match with Michael Cole. I mean, he comes up to me every single time I see him and he goes, ‘When are we gonna have our match? I’m undefeated. Let’s do it.’ And I’m like, dude, I have a lot to do. But there will come a day when I can finally whoop him and maybe take his job.” “I want it next WrestleMania. I want Kayla [Braxton] as the special guest referee.”

Do you want to see Bayley kick Michael Cole’s ass and take his job, Cagesiders?