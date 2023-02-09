It sounds like there will be a lot less JBL on WWE TV going forward

JBL has been playing Baron Corbin’s manager in WWE since last October, but it all fell apart on this week’s (Feb. 6) episode of Raw. JBL spent months hyping up Corbin as a modern day wrestling god, but it turns out that Baron is nothing more than a losing loser who loses. Bradshaw broke up with Corbin after his latest loss to Dexter Lumis, later burying Corbin as a turd with channel-changing heat.

Will this angle lead to yet another repackaging for Baron? It’s unclear where he goes from here, but we at least have some word on what will happen to JBL. This comes from PW Insider:

“We are told that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE programming going forward.”

It makes sense. I don’t know if Corbin failing to get over is what led to their split and reduced TV time for JBL, or if JBL can’t fit as much WWE TV time into his schedule going forward, so that’s why his run with Corbin came to an end.

Either way, it doesn’t really matter. The on screen alliance between JBL and Corbin was a snoozefest, and that TV time will be better spent on other WWE stars like Bronson Reed and Mustafa Ali, who happen to be wrestling each other on next week’s Raw.

What do you make of this situation, Cagesiders?