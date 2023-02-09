Right from the moment Bray Wyatt debuted on the WWE main roster in 2013, there have been endless comparisons of his supernatural gimmick to that of The Undertaker. The Dead Man is aware of this and has closely watched Wyatt’s WWE career, even once warning him to prioritize protecting his character from bad decisions by WWE creative.

Last month at Raw XXX, The American Badass BikerTaker showed up and played a role in Wyatt’s storyline with LA Knight. The segment ended with Undertaker whispering something in Wyatt’s ear before riding off on his motorcycle.

So, what exactly did BikerTaker quietly say to Wyatt? The Phenom was asked that very question while he was busy promoting his upcoming 1deadMAN SHOW during an appearance on Sportsnet’s Tim & Friends. Here is how The Undertaker described that moment:

“That’s the moment that Bray and I shared. There’s obviously a huge amount of comparisons between his character and mine. And I think he’s his own guy, he’s his own character. I don’t think it’s fair to him to compare what he does to what I did. In the big scheme of things obviously it’s kind of in that same supernatural genre. But it’s 2023 and he’s doing his own thing. But I can appreciate, I can see what he’s trying to do. And I just let him know too that, my phone’s always on, and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that’s cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on maybe questions that he has moving forward. So, yeah, it was a cool moment, and it did exactly what I thought it would do.”

