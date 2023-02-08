Seth Rollins confirms Ric Flair/Becky Lynch beef ‘squashed’ at Raw XXX

According to Ric Flair, he apologized to Becky Lynch backstage at Raw XXX last month, putting an end to a verbal & legal battle over the use of the nickname “The Man” that’s gone on since 2019.

The Nature Boy can be a bit of an unreliable narrator at times, though. So it’s good we now have this confirmation from The Man’s man that she & Naitch have made peace. During one of his many Super Bowl week media appearances in Phoenix today (Feb. 8), Seth Rollins told Pat McAfee & the boys:

“I’ll put it out there right now, beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, the beef was never on my wife’s side, she never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her. He was man enough to come up and apologize to myself and to her and I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and I want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones, we had a good moment at Raw XXX and he is The Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore on any wrestling list of all time.”

Far from squashed, however, if Rollins beef with Logan Paul. The two are reportedly on a collision course for WrestleMania 39 after the Media Megastar eliminated Seth from the Royal Rumble match a couple weeks back. The Visionary expanded on his criticism of Paul from an Instagram Live session last week, saying:

“The guy doesn’t care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle. I respect the hustle, I really do. It takes hustle to get where he’s at and to get the opportunities that he’s got. But at the end of the day, it’s about passion. No one is just going to suit up and play NFL football because they’re a social media superstar, right? They are going to get creamed. So, he’s going to step into my world and he’s going to get creamed.”

Rollins contrasted Paul to McAfee, and even The Miz:

“You and Logan Paul have the little parallel career situation going on here. But like I said, there’s a difference. You brought up The Miz. The Miz is someone who came from reality TV over to WWE. But you guys — you and Mike [Mizanin] — are fans of WWE. You love it, you put in the time, you put in the work, you put in the effort. I have yet to see that from this kid.”

As for where the program is going, Rollins is focused on his Elimination Chamber match for the United States championship in a couple weeks, but...

“If he wants to say something to my face, then we can talk about. We can talk about it if he wants to do that. I’m an easy guy to find. You know where to find me every Monday night. I show up, I go to work, I put in the time, I respect the business, I respect that we have to do — a day-to-day grind. You know where to find me.”

Thank goodness the Flair thing is settled. Seth’s got plenty of other things to focus on right now.