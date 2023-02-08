The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 7) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this episode drew an audience of 562,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. NXT landed in 50th place on cable for the night in the key demo. All are drops from last week, and that’s NXT’s lowest demo number since June of last year.

This was the fallout episode for last Saturday’s well-received Vengeance Day PLE, and featured a main event segment hosted by OG NXT Horsewoman Bayley. So what happened?

For one thing, the State of the Union address. President Joe Biden’s speech to the American people and a joint session of Congress (which often resembled a “polarizing” wrestling star delivering a promo to a split crowd), the official Republican response, and related analysis and coverage drew ratings on every network they aired on — which was four broadcast and three cable news networks.

For another, TNT’s late basketball game featured LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. That was the highest rated show on television last night, with a 1.29 in the demo.

It also meant last night was a rough one for the premiere of MLW Underground on Reelz. That was watched by 79,000 with .03 in 18-49. Underground finished 132nd among cable originals.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

