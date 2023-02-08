When WWE announced that their NXT UK brand was going on “hiatus” last summer, the members of that London-based roster who were kept on the payroll started showing up in Florida and working for the developmental program’s flagship show on Tuesday nights.

In the months after the two brand’s titles were unified at September’s Worlds Collide event, however, a number of those talents stopped appearing on NXT. But over the past several weeks, many have returned — like new Tag champs Gallus.

Reportedly, many of those absences were due to visa issues. Those seem to have been addressed for the most part now, and the Feb. 7 edition of NXT proved it. The recently returned Tyler Bate threw down a challenge to the “suspended” Grayson Waller. Ilja Dragunov showed up for the first time since Halloween Havoc to start a new chapter in his rivalry with JD McDonagh. And while she didn’t appear on camera this week, the legendary Meiko Satomura will be on hand next week to tag with NXT Women’s champ Roxanne Perez.

You DO NOT want to miss this Tag Team Match NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pWO0EaoVnS — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 8, 2023

It all makes for a very crowded roster as we head toward April 1’s Stand & Deliver event — and this before another international star shows up once his visa status is cleared up. Will the former NXT UK stars head to NXT Europe whenever that launches? Should we expect call-ups, or releases?

Questions for another day, perhaps. For now, enjoy this playlist of Dragunov’s return, Perez’s announcement, and all highlights & fallout videos from last night’s show:

Carmelo Hayes believes his era is imminent

Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark

Dabba-Kato makes impressive return to the ring

Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz

Isla Dawn overwhelms Tatum Paxley

Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh

Odyssey Jones vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Fallon Henley & Kiana James still don’t see eye to eye

Tyler Bate calls out Grayson Waller

Chase U vs. Pretty Deadly

Thea Hail and Tiffany Stratton get into a confrontation

Roxanne Perez gets backup from Meiko Satomura

Indus Sher want to take over NXT

Wes Lee to issue an open challenge for North American Title

Bayley’s digging leads to Toxic Attraction implosion

Stacks shows why he’s The Underboss (Digital Exclusive)

Pretty Deadly want their Tag Titles back (Digital Exclusive)

Chase U wants tag team gold (Digital Exclusive)

Don’t miss WWE NXT Vengeance Day this Saturday!

