Raw’s past two weeks have featured an anniversary celebration loaded with legends and the build to & aftermath of one of WWE’s most beloved events. They produced some of the company’s best Monday night television numbers in years.

How would Raw do without those bells and whistles?

According to Showbuzz Daily, the Feb. 6 edition was watched by an average of 1.87 million people across its three hours. Among 18-49 year olds, it averaged a .55 rating. Both are down significantly from Jan. 30’s Royal Rumble fallout episode (11% in total viewers, 14% in the demo), but other than that the news is positive.

Raw was still easily the highest rated cable original on Monday night — ESPN’s late college basketball game between Texas & Kansas scored a .37 to finish second. It was fourth on all of television. This week’s numbers are ahead of what the red brand was doing in January pre-XXX, and how it started February in 2022 (although it was going against the Olympics and airing on SyFy at this time last winter, so that doesn’t tell us a whole lot).

Giving Cody Rhodes a microphone at 10pm ET continues to result in strong holds throughout the night, too...

Hour One: 1.97 million / .57

Hour Two: 1.88 million / .56

Hour Three: 1.75 million / .53

If Raw can keep this up for the net few months, and there’s really no reason to think they can’t, WWE, USA and their sponsors will be happy.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.