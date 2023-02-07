Edge won’t stop touching his wife’s butt on Raw

On last Monday’s Royal Rumble fallout edition of Raw, Edge got caught giving his wife Beth Phoenix’s well-toned posterior a loving squeeze as the show ended.

He may be a nearly 50 year old father of two, but you can’t take the “Rated R” out of the “Rated R Superstar”.

His Hall of Fame partner didn’t seem too upset, responding with a playful meme...

But for their appearance on the Feb. 6 episode, which would set-up their Elimination Chamber match with The Judgement Day (and probably Edge’s spot on the WrestleMania 39 card), Phoenix must have told her man to settle down. It was pretty plain to see that she’d asked him to cut out the grab ass, as this tweeter poetically describes:

just edge not knowing how to behave himself on tv, beth was tired of his shit #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/W0mMz97thy — melissa (fan account) (@LIVSMUNECA) February 7, 2023

Or as the Glamazon put it...

Me: Adam we need to take this entrance seriously. Not play grab ass.

Him after grabbing my ass: pic.twitter.com/cYDDr4XVAz — THE GLAMAMOTHER (@TheBethPhoenix) February 7, 2023

Me? Like Edge, I’m 50 going on 14 (and think my wife has [Vincent Hanna voice], a great ass), so I’m taking his side here.

I am a little worried what will happen when Billy Gunn finds out Edge’s infringing on his gimmick though.