Jerry Lawler hospitalized after emergency surgery (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports Lawler suffered “a blood blockage” on the right side of his brain. He says Lawler attempted to speak when he awoke after surgery, “but couldn’t and has no feeling on the right side of his body.” Dutch Mantell tweeted the following update:

LATEST UPDATE ON LAWLER: LAWLER experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke. Latest news has reported that he has regained partial use of his arm. His speech is still affected but that takes a bit more time. But he’s improving. @WSI_YouTube — . (@DirtyDMantell) February 7, 2023

The Observer also notes that Lawler’s son Kevin is traveling to Florida, and has been in contact with WWE.

Our original post follows...

PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler has been hospitalized since yesterday (Feb. 6). The 73 year old is said to have “suffered a medical episode while staying at his condo in Florida yesterday afternoon.” He apparently had gone out to lunch with friends, then felt ill sometime after returning home, and was rushed to the hospital.

Insider’s Mike Johnson writes that the site learned more about the “medical episode” last night, but won’t share that information unless/until the Lawler family chooses to. Meanwhile, Action News 5 in Memphis (where The King rose to fame is treated like legitimate royalty) is saying Lawler suffered a stroke. According to their report, he’s undergone surgery and is recovering at a Florida hospital.

Lawler just appeared on WWE television at Raw XXX last month, and again on the Royal Rumble Kickoff. He previously had a heart attack on air during WWE’s Monday night program back in 2012, and suffered a stroke in 2018. He’s continued to wrestle on the independents. His most recent match was on Jan. 21 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Lawler averaged a match per month in 2022.