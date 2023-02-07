WWE reveals SummerSlam 2023 location

With only one exception, WWE’s had great success with their move to holding more of their premium live events in stadiums. SummerSlam has been held in a stadium twice since the company left their pandemic era ThunderDome set-up, so it’s no surprise it will again be in an NFL venue.

WWE announced today (Feb. 7) that SummerSlam 2023 will take place in Detroit’s Ford Field this August. Here’s the announcement:

WWE today announced that Ford Field in Detroit will host SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5, as first reported by The Detroit News. SummerSlam marks the first WWE event to be held at Ford Field since WrestleMania in 2007 and the first SummerSlam to take place in the state of Michigan since 1993. “We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE’s biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam’s long-awaited return to Michigan,” said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE. “Landing WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major sporting events to the region,” said DSC Executive Director Dave Beachnau. “Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments. Thank you to the entire WWE family for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale Fri., April 14,. You can register for pre-sale here.

Who’s headed to Motor City for SummerSlam?