On Saturday, WWE NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels added a stipulation to the NXT title match set to take place at the brand’s Vengeance Day PLE that evening. Michaels declared that the steel cage match between Bron Breakker & Grayson Waller could only be won by pinfall or submission.

That didn’t sit well with challenger Waller, whose plan to win the belt by escaping the cage must have been thwarted by Michaels. After losing the match, the Aussie crashed HBK’s post-show media call demanding to know why he “wasn’t the guy”. Shawn quipped later in the call that dealing with Waller was akin to dealing with him in the 1990s.

Grayson continued to poke the bear on social media, accusing his boss of favoritism...

Anyone else find it interesting that @ShawnMichaels introduced a stipulation, mere hours before the match, that gave Bron a massive advantage on Saturday?

Guess it pays to be mates with HBK #WWENXT — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) February 6, 2023

He got the next week off as a result.

BREAKING: Due to his actions during the Vengeance Day Media Call, @GraysonWWE has been suspended for one week. pic.twitter.com/mPeG9Mz41q — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 7, 2023

Obviously, this is an angle. It gets Waller out of the NXT title scene, clearing the way for a big Stand & Deliver clash between Breakker and Carmelo Hayes for WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles.

What does it mean for the brash young man from Sydney? He’s probably not going to actually wrestle Michaels, and Shawn’s actual fave (Melo) will be tied up with Bron.

