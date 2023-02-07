JBL absolutely bodied Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin lost another match on Monday Night Raw this week and that left us openly wondering if it made JBL one of the worst managers in history. After all, Corbin has seen next to no success since JBL took him under his wing.

JBL looked positively miserable about it:

It didn’t seem as though that would turn into anything more but later in the show they went to the back and we witnessed an absolute verbal destruction:

“There ain’t no we. I headlined WrestleMania. I sold out arenas all over the world, I was must watch television. You are channel changing television. That sound you hear when you get in the ring? That’s remote controls around the world changing the channel to watch anything but you. And I don’t give a damn about you, I give a damn about the fact that my Hall of Fame legacy, my championship laden career, has lost all credibility because of you. Modern day wrestling god? See what you need is not some cute little shirt it’s a red nose and floppy shoes because you are a clown. You do not belong near me. … You can’t polish a turd, I tried.”

Hot damn!

