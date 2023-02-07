The Toxic Attraction breakup finally happened

Bayley came to NXT television this week for a special episode of “Ding Dong Hello!” featuring special guests Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction. Considering the events of Vengeance Day this past Saturday night (Feb.4, 2023) in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the two cost each other the NXT women’s championship in a triple threat match against Roxanne Perez, there was no telling what would happen.

Bayley was there to mediate, as it turns out, and she seemed to be on the side of keeping the two together. And they seemed to be buying into that too, even teasing going up to the main roster together to challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE women’s tag team titles.

But in the end, Jayne decided she was good and fed up and broke the team up for good:

These two have been a team dating all the way back to July 2021, so this has been a long time coming, and Mandy Rose getting fired from WWE just a couple months ago only seemed to speed up the split.

It’s time to see how they’ll do as singles stars.

Get complete NXT results and coverage of this week’s show right here.