Carmella rounds out the women’s Elimination Chamber match in Montreal

Not unlike over on the men’s side, WWE had to find one more top contender to put in the women’s Elimination Chamber match scheduled for Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. And, like they did on Friday Night SmackDown last week, they booked a Fatal 4-Way match for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Carmella, Piper Niven, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim, all had the chance but in the end it was the recently returned and clearly revitalized Carmella who emerged victorious. Niven had her moments and looked every bit like she’s ready for more TV time but Mella is still money, folks.

Here’s the updated Elimination Chamber match card: