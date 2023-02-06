WWE had two more slots to fill for the United States championship Elimination Chamber match scheduled for the Premium Live Event of the same name on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, so they had two more qualifying matches to fill those slots on Monday Night Raw this week.

In the first, Damian Priest and Angelo Dawkins had themselves one hell of a physical back-and-forth slugfest that saw the former use South of Heaven to score the pinfall.

Later on, Montez Ford defeated Elias to earn what Corey Graves called “the biggest singles opportunity of his career.” We’ll see what, if anything, this means for The Street Profits as a tag team.

So it’s set: Austin Theory’s challengers inside the Chamber will be Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford

The updated Elimination Chamber match card: