Mixed tag team match added to Elimination Chamber

Remember all those rumors of Edge and Finn Balor battling it out in a Hell in a Cell match at Royal Rumble? That never came to fruition, of course, but they will be getting after it on the next Premium Live Event on the WWE scheduled, the Elimination Chamber show set to take place on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Except it won’t be a singles match.

As we learned during Monday Night Raw this week in Orlando, Edge will team up with his wife, Beth Phoenix, in a mixed tag team match against Balor and his fellow Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley. There’s a lot of history here, including Ripley swinging the chair that took Phoenix out last year during Edge’s “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules.

How will things go when they actually get to go at it in a match?

We’ll find out soon enough.

The updated Elimination Chamber match card: