The Feb. 3 episode of SmackDown wasn’t WWE’s first episode of television after Royal Rumble, but it was the first place they offered meaningful follow-up on that PLE’s closing angle between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Another great piece of television was delivered when they set-up a match between those two men for Elimination Chamber. It generated great numbers, too! Just not quite as great as the Friday before.

The latest SmackDown was watched by 2,384,000 people, and scored a .61 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those were about 6 and 9% declines from Jan. 27’s Rumble go home show. More importantly, however, they were the best numbers of anything on television last Friday night. Telemundo’s El Señor de los Cielos was a distant second with a .52 in the key demo.

Will this run of big numbers and chart-topping performances continue? There’s only two episodes before Reigns vs. Zayn, and then it’s full speed ahead to WrestleMania 39... so I don’t see why not.

But we’ll have to wait until next week to know for sure. Tide yourself over with this rundown of the past ten months or so of the blue show’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily