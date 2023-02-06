Tony Khan says he is interested in buying WWE... if they’ll let him

WWE’s told the world it’s for sale, as that’s Board Chairman Vince McMahon’s stated reason for forcing his way back into the company. Among the potential buyers whose names have been bandied about in the business press? AEW’s Tony Khan and his billionaire father, Shad.

The younger Khan’s confirmed his interest before (while on CBS Sports Radio’s The Maggie & Perloff Show), and he did so again recently on The Mark Hoke Show.

In both interviews, Khan seemed to express some doubt about the sale of WWE — or if they’d let him make an offer even if they are really selling.

Here’s what TK told Hoke when asked if there’s “any truth” to talk he & his father “are trying to purchase WWE”:

“I don’t know exactly what will happen there. I’ve been told, and I think they’ve said publicly, that there may be a sale process. And I think if there is a sale process there, certainly I’m interested in it — and potentially being involved in it. So we’ll have to see what that process is, and who exactly they’ll let get involved in it. But certainly I’m interested in it very much.”

Khan isn’t the only person expressing skepticism about whether Vince is serious about selling WWE, or doubt that McMahon & team would consider selling to the most prominent alternative in the market if they are.

The possibility is an intriguing one, however. For Tony Khan as much as any other wrestling fan or industry observer.