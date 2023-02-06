WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 6, 2023) from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event scheduled for later this month in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertised for tonight: Three qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches. On the women’s side, a Fatal 4-Way will see Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven while the men’s side will see Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest and Montez Ford vs. Elias. Plus, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 6