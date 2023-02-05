Bayley returns to NXT this week

NXT has enjoyed quite a few main roster acts making their way down to the developmental promotion for various reasons, from finding themselves again to simply showing up for a special appearance. From the sounds of it, the latest main roster star to head for Orlando fits in the latter group.

As announced by WWE a short time ago, Bayley will be appearing on NXT TV this week:

Toxic Attraction just unsuccessfully challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT women’s championship at Vengeance Day last night (Feb. 4, 2023) in Charlotte, North Carolina, in a triple threat match where they turned on each other a few times. Their inability to get along helped cost both of them the title.

It’s at least somewhat interesting that Bayley is the one who is coming down for a segment with them, considering she was paired with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY when they were brought back/called up from NXT last year.

We’ll see how it plays out in just a few days as NXT gets going on the road to Stand & Deliver in April.