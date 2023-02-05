The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Elimination Chamber event set to take place Sat., Feb. 18, 2023 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This event is one the company uses annually as a bridge from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania.

Just three matches are official for the card so far, but they’re three big ones:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn finally turned on Reigns at Royal Rumble and quickly made clear he wants to take the titles away from The Tribal Chief. Reigns accepted the challenge and said he wants it done here so he can beat Zayn in front of his entire family and all his friends.

United States Championship Elimination Chamber: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. TBA vs. TBA

The fact that Cody Rhodes is set as Roman Reigns’ opponent at WrestleMania meant a men’s Elimination Chamber match would have to have some other stakes. They went with having Theory defend his U.S. championship. Everyone earned entry by winning a qualifying match and we’ll find out the last two participants on Raw this week with the winner of the following matches advancing: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest and Montez Ford vs. Elias.

Raw Women’s Championship Number One Contender Elimination Chamber: Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. TBA

The first four gained entry by virtue of being the final four in the Royal Rumble match. Natalya won a Fatal 4-Way qualifying match. The final spot will be determined in another Fatal 4-Way on Raw this week: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven.

There aren’t many rumors for the rest of the card but we’ll find an Intercontinental title challenger on SmackDown this coming Friday night.

Like how it’s shaping up?