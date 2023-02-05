Dijak’s finger is not broken, somehow

While everyone on the card brought their best at the NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wes Lee and Dijak unquestionably had the best match on the show. They absolutely tore the house down in the opener in a back-and-forth war with too many near falls to count.

During the course of the match, however, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken middle finger, as shown while he was laid out and Lee was celebrating his victory.

He took to Twitter to take advantage with the kind of photo you don’t often get the chance to create:

This morning, he followed up with this:

Amazingly enough, however, that finger is not broken. That’s what Shawn Michaels told the media during a post-show press conference:

“I am here to announce … it’s gotta be a miracle. It’s not broken. We took him, he got an X-ray, they said it’s not broken. I guess what you do is you numb it and put it back in place and that’s what is happening now. Again, honestly a modern miracle because we all saw it and it was pretty gnarly looking. But apparently he’s going to be okay, which is obviously fantastic news for us and him.”

Truly unbelievable.