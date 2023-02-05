NXT was back out on the road for the first time in years with its latest Premium Live Event, the Vengeance Day show that went down last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was a critical success, with Wes Lee and Dijak tearing the house down in the opener and absolutely no let up all the way through the Bron Breakker successfully defending his NXT championship against Grayson Waller in the steel cage match main event.

Speaking of which, he was confronted — from a distance, but still — by Carmelo Hayes just after. That seemed to make clear what the promotion has in mind for the main event of its biggest show of the year, the upcoming Stand & Deliver WrestleMania week showcase.

After the show, Breakker made it clear:

“You know what? I think it’s been a long time coming. I got respect for Carmelo Hayes and I think if anybody, why not him? Let’s do it. Show up, Carmelo.”

Here are all the highlights from the show: