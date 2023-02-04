Bron Breakker has been ruling the roost in NXT for the better part of the past year, running through all challengers. His latest was Grayson Waller, who tried every trick in the book to gain the upper hand. It never mattered.

When it came down to it, in a steel cage match at tonight’s (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) Vengeance Day Premium Live Event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Breakker did what he always does. He took a few licks but he came back in the end, using his power to run right on through Waller like everyone else.

1. 2. 3.

And still your NXT champion.

This seemed to shut the door on Waller as a top contender, but that’s okay because before the show even managed to fade out a new one emerged — Carmelo Hayes, who earlier this evening defeated Apollo Crews in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match. Hayes looked impressive in that match, the same way he has throughout the entirety of his run in NXT, just like Breakker.

Now it’s his time to slot in for the next big title match.

Stand & Deliver is right around the corner during WrestleMania weekend.

