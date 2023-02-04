The New Day won the NXT tag team titles on Dec. 10, 2022, and in the 56 days since they’ve traveled all around the world showing them off to promote the brand as much as possible, from main roster episodes of SmackDown to a shot through Australia.

Hey, make the most of putting the titles on the super over main roster act, right?

The biggest threat to their reign undoubtedly came tonight (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at NXT Vengeance Day at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, as Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and Chase U all got to take a crack at winning the titles in a Fatal 4-Way match.

The match was something resembling a car crash, with bodies flying everywhere and guys going through tables. Chase U had a fun underdog story throughout, and the crowd was behind them, but Coffey and Wolfgang were always looking like favorites and sure enough, they put everyone away long enough to pin Woods to win the titles.

The duo become champions for the first time since NXT UK shut down.

