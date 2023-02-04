The story of Fallon Henley & Kiana James coming into tonight’s (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina was largely about whether or not they could coexist with each other while trying to win the women’s tag team titles from Kayden Carter & Katana Chance. It was just a couple days ago that Henley was making clear she didn’t trust James thinking she would break her dear friend Brooks’ heart.

As it turns out, they sure could!

They worked together just fine and even went so far as to straight up cheat to win the titles, with Henley rolling up Carter and James on the outside holding Kayden’s legs down — which were under the ropes the whole time.

Still, the referee counted to three and the titles changed hands. The longest women’s tag team title reign in history is officially over.

Get complete NXT Vengeance Day results and coverage of the show right here.