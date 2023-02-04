After an unsuccessful run on the main roster, the artist formerly known as T-Bar became Dijak once again on his road back to NXT, where he would attempt to tell a new story, or even just continue the one he had been telling before RETRIBUTION. To that end, he found some shades, a long black coat, and the motivation to find justice.

His version of it, at least.

It quickly led him to tonight’s (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a North American championship match against the reigning champion, the much smaller Wes Lee.

A true battle of David vs. Goliath.

They went out and traded haymakers too, with both throwing everything they had at each other and giving us near fall after near fall after near fall. It was a main event style match despite taking place first on the card. They absolutely tore the house down.

In the end, Tony D’Angelo showed up and helped Lee get out from a chair Dijak had him trapped in and opened the door for Lee to hit a superkick to score the pinfall and retain his title.

Good luck to the rest of the show trying to follow that.

Unfortunately, Dijak did appear to suffer a broken middle finger during the match, as shown on the broadcast after the pinfall. Here’s to hoping he’s got a short recovery from that.

Get complete Vengeance Day results and coverage of the entire show right here.