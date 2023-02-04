Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included all the fallout from Royal Rumble 2023, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Candice LeRae

It looks like Candice LeRae and Michin are gunning for the the women’s tag team titles, but Candice didn’t do her team any favors by losing a singles match against IYO SKY on Raw.

Stock Down #2: Ridge Holland & BUTCH

The Brawling Brutes’ job this week (Feb. 3) on SmackDown was to put over the Viking Raiders, who are feuding with the Banger Bros. What makes this particularly bad for Holland and BUTCH is that their stablemate Sheamus is a member of the Banger Bros. Sheamus has essentially put himself in a better position by choosing to team up with Drew McIntyre instead of these two chumps. That’s one way this situation can be interpreted, at least.

Sheamus’ alliance with BUTCH and Holland is nothing like The Judgment Day, where each group member is presented on roughly the same level.

Stock Down #1: Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin hasn’t won a televised match in over two months, going back to mid-November when he was taken to the limit by Akira Tozawa. The losing loser who loses lost again on this week’s (Jan. 30) Raw, this time against Johnny Gargano, taking him out of the mix for Elimination Chamber. The modern day wrestling god gimmick never worked for Corbin, even when he was winning matches last October, and now he is steadily falling down the card.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Rick Boogs

Rick Boogs returned to WWE with a squash victory over suit-wearing Miz on Raw, and he was also interviewed later in the show. It looks like a singles push is coming Boogs’ way without being anyone’s sidekick or hype man this time.

Stock Up #2: Edge & Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth made multiple appearances on Raw, inciting violence each time with their relentless attacks on The Judgment Day. Edge and Beth should be an integral part of the show on the road to WrestleMania, especially with The Judgment Day being one of the hottest acts in WWE.

Stock Up #1: Cody Rhodes

WWE is going all-in on presenting Cody Rhodes as a WrestleMania headlining attraction. He kicked off Raw with the big promo selling you on his pursuit of the WWE Universal championship. He then main evented the episode with a win against Finn Balor. Rhodes and Sami Zayn are both getting title shots against Roman Reigns soon, but Cody is the one who is getting the top guy treatment.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?