WWE NXT Vengeance Day goes live on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere tonight (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at 8 pm ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. But the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting an hour beforehand, and you can watch it right here!

You’ll get all the usual highlight packages to get you up to speed on all the feuds and angles heading into Vengeance Day. A panel of experts will break down each of the show’s six matches — five of which are for titles — before the special event goes live.

The pre-show starts at 7:00pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

We’ve got a preview of & staff predictions for each match here. And of course, complete results and live match coverage of the entire Deadline event can be found by clicking here.