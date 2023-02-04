This is the new Charlotte Flair

Ever since Charlotte Flair made a surprise return and won the SmackDown women’s championship from Ronda Rousey, she’s been a babyface. She vowed to be a fighting champion and hasn’t played into any of the characteristics that made her such a great heel during her last run with WWE.

This, however, is a new Charlotte Flair none of us could see coming.

She defeated Sonya Deville to retain the SmackDown women’s championship on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown and then gave this interview. Listen to the way she says only good things about both Deville and her upcoming opponent at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley:

Following her successful title defense against @SonyaDevilleWWE on #SmackDown, @MsCharlotteWWE turns her attention to @RheaRipley_WWE and their upcoming matchup on the Grandest Stage of Them All. pic.twitter.com/oC8peC7Gyu — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2023

“Yes, I will comment on that but I don’t want to gloss over tonight or Sonya Deville. She fought me hard tonight and I respect her being so persistent. I see a lot of myself in her in regards to she believes that she deserves the opportunity and that she should be in my spot and she wants it and she will do it at whatever cost. I get that. She fights for what she wants and she put on a hell of a match tonight. So, respect to Sonya Deville, even though she can be annoying sometimes. “Rhea Ripley — I am happy she chose me. I’m proud of her for winning the Royal Rumble, especially going one to 30. I definitely think we have unfinished business but I also think I might be her nightmare, right?”

She’s just so damn … nice.

Never thought you’d see the day, huh?

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: