Sami Zayn gets his title shot against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Montreal

By Geno Mrosko
We had to wait until this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown to get any follow up on the breakup of The Bloodline — or at least the fracturing of it — but boy did it come fast and furious. Jey Uso is still nowhere to be found, but Sami Zayn wasn’t shy about coming around and making his next steps very clear.

Oh hell yeah!

Naturally, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa showed up to put the boots to Zayn and give Reigns the chance to respond while Sami was incapacitated. His response was to grant that wish, and he had a good storyline reason for it:

So it’s on: WWE hits the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, for Elimination Chamber and Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal championship against Sami Zayn will be the main event of the evening.

That place is going to be rocking.

The updated match card:

  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn
  • Women’s Elimination Chamber: Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. TBA
  • Men’s Elimination Chamber U.S. Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. TBA vs. TBA

