Natalya added to women’s Elimination Chamber match

With Charlotte Flair already scheduled for a SmackDown women’s title defense at WrestleMania 39 against Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley, WWE booked an Elimination Chamber match to determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship. Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan all earned entry by way of being the last four to be eliminated in the Rumble.

The other two would have to earn a spot by winning a qualifying match.

The first of those matches came during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, with Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega squaring up in a Fatal 4-Way. While everyone looked capable at some point or another, it was Natalya who slapped a Sharpshooter on Vega and scored the tap.

She joins the Elimination Chamber match scheduled for Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

We’ll learn the final entrant next Monday night on Raw.

