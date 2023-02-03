Braun Strowman & Ricochet win SmackDown Tag Team Championship Contender’s Tournament

Braun Strowman & Ricochet weren’t even in the SmackDown Tag Team Title Contender’s Tournament at this time last week. They only made it into the semifinals when the Banger Bros Drew McIntyre & Sheamus elected to chase The Viking Raiders instead of duke it out with Hit Row.

Naturally, Strowman and Ricochet easily dispatched of Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis, booking a trip to the finals to meet Imperium, who defeated The Brawling Brutes and Legado del Fantasma to earn their way to this match.

In the end, the babyfaces got the best of the bad guys, with Strowman running wild and Ricochet launching from his shoulders to score the winning pinfall.

For their victory, Strowman & Ricochet are next in line for a shot at the SmackDown tag team titles currently held by The Usos, though it’s still unclear what Jimmy & Jey’s future looks like after the events of Royal Rumble. The match is scheduled for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

