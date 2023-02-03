Cody Rhodes won the men’s Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night in San Antonio. Hours later, Rhea Ripley won the women’s Royal Rumble match. It set the two up for championship matches at WrestleMania 39 this coming April 1 & 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In Cody’s case, he’ll be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship, looking to end his near 900 day reign as champion. It certainly appears as though there’s a story in place to actually go ahead with a title change here.

For Ripley, she chose to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s championship. The two have a long history, having met at a previous WrestleMania in 2020 in an NXT title bout that most believed was the best match of the show.

For whatever it’s worth, the early betting odds have both Rumble winners going on to win at WrestleMania as well (via BetOnline.ag):

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes -400 (1/4)

Roman Reigns +250 (5/2) WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner Rhea Ripley -500 (1/5)

Charlotte Flair (c) +300 (3/1)

Much can change between now and April 1 & 2 but in the Triple H era, it sure feels like WWE sticks to its original plans more often than not, and all signs point to the favorites taking it home.

We’re just a couple months away from finding out for ourselves.