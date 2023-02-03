Batista is ‘trying’ to be part of WWE’s 2023 Hall of Fame class

WWE announced their plans to induct Dave “Batista” Bautista into their Hall of Fame back in 2020.

That year’s Ceremony never happened, as the pandemic forced WrestleMania to be held in WWE’s empty Orlando Performance Center. “Previous obligations” forced Bautista to bow out of the 2021 edition, but the Guardians of the Galaxy and Glass Onion star said WWE agreed to induct him “at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible.”

2022’s induction ceremony was held in front of packed house in Dallas, but the six-time WWE World champ was never mentioned. So what about this year? The Animal’s success in Hollywood would make him an ideal candidate to be honored in Southern California this spring.

Asked about it by ComicBook.com on the world premiere of his new movie, Knock at the Cabin, Batista said:

“I hope so, but I can’t say for sure. I can say that I’m trying. I am trying.”

Hopefully they can make it work. If the buzz on Bautista’s performance in M. Night Shyamalan’s new flick is any indication, our man Dave’s schedule is only going to be busier in the future.