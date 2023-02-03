Reigns, women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier set for SmackDown

WWE just announced two new segments for the Royal Rumble fallout episode of SmackDown, and both should tell us more about what’s to come on the Road to WrestleMania.

After Raw largely glossed it over, we knew they were saving the next chapter in The Bloodline story for the Feb. 3 edition of the blue brand. Whatever happens now that Sami Zayn stood up to Roman Reigns and paid the price, the Undisputed WWE Universal champion will be there to take part.

Given his closing words from last Saturday...

... I don’t think the Tribal Chief is just going to turn the page and focus on his WrestleMania challenger Cody Rhodes.

We’ll also have a qualifying match for one of the two open spots in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE’s next PLE on Feb. 18. Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler & Zelina Vega will face off in a Fatal 4Way, and the winner joins Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross and the winner of next Monday’s Candice LeRae vs. Michin vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven match in the Chamber. The winner of that match gets Raw Women’s champ Bianca Belair at ‘Mania.

That give us his updated line-up for SmackDown tonight from Greenville, South Carolina:

• Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville for the SmackDown Women’s championship • Roman Reigns returns • Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman for a shot at the SmackDown Tag titles • Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Join us in our live blog tonight and we’ll see how that all plays out together!